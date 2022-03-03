ELM Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ELM Advisors LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 342,583 shares of company stock worth $20,678,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 715,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,417,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $62.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.