ELM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 133,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,046. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

