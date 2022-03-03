ELM Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ELM Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.3% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 208,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Linden Rose Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Rose Investment LLC now owns 125,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 94,218 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 82,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Apple by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 435,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 52,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $166.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,162,781. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.83 and a 200-day moving average of $159.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.