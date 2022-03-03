Elrond Trading Up 9.3% This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Elrond has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and approximately $164.63 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $146.53 or 0.00347164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00184715 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00026307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00053870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,595,031 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.