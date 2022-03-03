Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 38,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,745. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

