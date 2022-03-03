Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Raised by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after acquiring an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after acquiring an additional 803,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.