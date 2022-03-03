Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,511,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Encompass Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

