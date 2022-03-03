Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Sells $1,972,768.77 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $4.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,399. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 1.28. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average is $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

