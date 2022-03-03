Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Sells $1,972,768.77 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $4.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,399. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 1.28. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average is $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.
About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.