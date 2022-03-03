Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) COO Sells $527,000.00 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ETR opened at $106.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Entergy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.