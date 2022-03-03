Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) COO Sells $527,000.00 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ETR opened at $106.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on ETR. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Entergy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
