Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Michael T. Putziger Acquires 976 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 976 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.41 per share, with a total value of $39,440.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
EBTC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.47.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.50%.
About Enterprise Bancorp (Get Rating)
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.
