Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,300 shares, a growth of 421.9% from the January 31st total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ENVB stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 56.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 228.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

