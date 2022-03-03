Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “With high debt as a percentage of total capital, Envestnet’s capital structure puts investors at risk. The company has never declared and does not have any plan to pay out cash dividends on common stock. The only way to achieve return on investment is share price appreciation, which is not guaranteed. The company does not have enough cash to meet it debt burden. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Envestnet have declined over the past six months. On the flip side, Envestnet has strong asset-based and subscription-based recurring revenue generation capacity. The company continues to focus on technology development to improve operational efficiency and increase market competitiveness. Demand for personalized wealth management services are creating solid market opportunity for Envestnet’s technology-enabled solutions and services.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

