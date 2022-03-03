Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 14577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09.
Environmental Waste International Company Profile (CVE:EWS)
Featured Articles
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.