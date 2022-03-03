EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Edison International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after buying an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Edison International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Edison International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after buying an additional 375,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.