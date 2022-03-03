EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,015,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SAP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,260,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE:SAP opened at $113.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.23. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The firm has a market cap of $139.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.