EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 701,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 153,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

VONE stock opened at $201.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.54. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $174.07 and a 1-year high of $220.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

