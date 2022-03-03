EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $587.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.49. The firm has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 514.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,408 shares of company stock valued at $23,934,272. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.