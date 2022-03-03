EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after acquiring an additional 195,288 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after buying an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after buying an additional 278,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.31 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

