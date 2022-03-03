EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,518 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.