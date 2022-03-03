Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

DNLI opened at $32.22 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after acquiring an additional 549,985 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $48,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $224,213.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,357 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.