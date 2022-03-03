Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the January 31st total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter worth $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,252. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

