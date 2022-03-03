Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Down 2%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.94. Approximately 54,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 97,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$479.95 million and a P/E ratio of -17.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.84.
About Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK)
