EvenCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $133,923.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $39,294.28 and approximately $133,923.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00298086 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004378 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000594 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.21 or 0.01163954 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003079 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.