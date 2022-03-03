EverRise (RISE) Hits Market Cap of $69.14 Million

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EverRise has a total market cap of $69.14 million and approximately $830,783.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000762 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EverRise

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars.

