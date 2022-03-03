Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

MRAM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,789. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $180.98 million, a PE ratio of -189.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

In related news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $203,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 99,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

