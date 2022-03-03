Exeedme (XED) One Day Volume Hits $2.30 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $15.62 million and $2.30 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.33 or 0.06624628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,426.56 or 0.99938380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00045975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.