Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Extendicare in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Extendicare stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.14. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

