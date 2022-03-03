Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.87. 1,322,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,206,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

