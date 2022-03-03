Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,206,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $341.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.