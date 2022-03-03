Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $513.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.63. Falcon Minerals Co. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

