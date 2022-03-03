Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the January 31st total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of FANUY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,209. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

