Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Federal Signal updated its FY22 guidance to $1.76-2.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.760-$2.000 EPS.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $34.93. 560,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

