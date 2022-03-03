Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). As a group, analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

