Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $7,314,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 864,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $81.02 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

