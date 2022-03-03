Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in VMware by 398.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cross Research dropped their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.87.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $119.60 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

