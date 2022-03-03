FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

FGEN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. 934,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,146. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.83.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after buying an additional 2,621,494 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,862,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 1,084,016 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,055,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 1,326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 667,027 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

