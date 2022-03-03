Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Update

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the January 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 71.9% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 115,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,388.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FMO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,933. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

