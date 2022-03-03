Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.99

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $12.05. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 22,868 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.
About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
