Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.99

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $12.05. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 22,868 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 71.9% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 115,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,388.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

