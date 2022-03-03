FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 37.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,628 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at $2,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at $5,058,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at $5,010,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIGS traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $13.98. 3,784,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,974. FIGS has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

