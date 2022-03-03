Financial Analysis: Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) & Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Twitter alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Twitter and Momentive Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 2 17 10 0 2.28 Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

Twitter currently has a consensus target price of $52.42, suggesting a potential upside of 51.42%. Momentive Global has a consensus target price of $37.10, suggesting a potential upside of 135.56%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Twitter.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twitter and Momentive Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $3.72 billion 7.46 -$1.14 billion ($0.24) -144.24 Momentive Global $443.79 million 5.34 -$123.25 million ($0.83) -18.98

Momentive Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twitter. Twitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momentive Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Twitter has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter -3.77% -3.21% -1.68% Momentive Global -27.77% -34.69% -13.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twitter beats Momentive Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. Its products and services include Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.