FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 610.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEV. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter worth $829,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the third quarter valued at $1,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

