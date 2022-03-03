First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

