First American Trust FSB Acquires 1,221 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 133.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

VBK stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.07. 8,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,322. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.50 and a one year high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

