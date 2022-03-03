First American Trust FSB Acquires 1,233 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,719 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,035,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 134,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $167.21. 139,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,433,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

