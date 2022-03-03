First American Trust FSB Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First American Trust FSB decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,257 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,061,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.46. 6,899,496 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

