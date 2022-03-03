First American Trust FSB Has $25.06 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First American Trust FSB lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,884,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,580 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 219,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after acquiring an additional 23,189 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 314,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,973,000 after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.65. 154,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,470. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.09.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

