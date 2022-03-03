First American Trust FSB Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,580,000 after buying an additional 287,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.80. 11,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.