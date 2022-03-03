First American Trust FSB Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,580,000 after buying an additional 287,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IQV stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.80. 11,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.32.
In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
