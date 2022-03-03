First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Brokerages predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFWM. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,575. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.