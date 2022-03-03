First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFWM. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,575. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

