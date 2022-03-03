First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.19.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.