First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 120 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.15.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.83.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

